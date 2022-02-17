Senorgbe for Hearts, Kotoko GPL outstanding match

The Referees Appointment Committee has appointed Rustum Gameli Senorgbe to officiate the top liner between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two top teams will face each other on Sunday in an outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) Match Day 7 encounter.

An FA statement announced referees PatrickPapala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as assistants for the biggest clash of the season.

BashiruDauda will serve as the fourth referee for the encounter with Adam Mukaila as the Match Commissioner.

According to the statement, Charles NiiTagoe will be the Referee’s Assessor.