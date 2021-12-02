Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon will be better this year – Organisers

The organisers of the annual Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon (STM), say the second edition of the event fixed for Sunday, December 26, will see massive improvement in its management and organization.

Mr. Henri SenyoPenni – General Manager of Medivents Consult, stated that his outfit had learnt a lot of lessons after successfully organizing the maiden edition in 2020.

According to Mr. Penni, this year’s event will see more efficient management of the 21-kilometer route for the race, whilst the security of athletes would also be given a top priority.

He said the police would be engaged to discuss the security of athletes, and all participants as well as the finish points.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, he said his outfit had made contacts with the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) to inspect and certify the routes for the race to meet the standards of World Athletics.

He added that plans were in place to set a well-resourced medical lounge at the finish point to ensure that athletes who will have medical issues would be given adequate care.

Commenting on the prize package for the second edition, he said they are in consultation with their sponsors to improve the prizes for the winners in both male and female categories.

He said they would also introduce other prize categories such as ‘The Youngest Runner’ ‘The Oldest Athlete’, ‘Winner for security services among others.

The STM is sponsored by Africa World Airlines (AWA), mybet.africa, Lucozade, and Cowbell and is under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC). -GNA