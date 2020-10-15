Second Lady canvasses for votes in E/R Zongos

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has tasked the people living in Zongo communities in the Eastern Region to assess the performance of the New Patriot Party (NPP) administration and vote massively for the party in December 7 general election.

According to her, the NPP administration has demonstrated its ability to improve the lives of the people in the country through its numerous initiatives and projects.

“Our flagship programmes including free Senior High School policy, One- District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others have benefitted Ghanaians including those in the Zongo communities and so I urge you to vote massively for the NPP to continue our good works,” she reiterated.

Mrs Bawumia made the appeal at the beginning of a four-day tour of the region when she visited Zongo communities and markets in Suhum and Koforidua.

It was to enable her to meet the people in these communities to discuss development issues as well as canvass for votes.

Mrs Bawumia was accompanied by Deputy Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Mr Abu Ramadan, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional NPP Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi, Eastern Regional NPP organiser, Kwame Appiah Kodua.

The Second Lady noted that the government’s development interventions such as the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund, Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development was a demonstration of government’s commitment to develop the Zongo communities.

“Government is determined to move the country forward and we do not want to leave the Zongo communities out because we are all one people, and we want to give the Zongo communities a facelift,” she said.

She appealed to them to vote massively for the NPP to enable the party continue with development in these areas.

She further urged the people in the Suhum, New Juaben North and South municipalities vote for the NPP’s parliamentary candidates.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA