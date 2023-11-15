SDD-UBIDS signs MoU with 12 varsities to foster int’l relations
The International Collaborations Office (ICO) of the Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), has in the last two years signed collaborative memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 12 international universities across the globe to foster international relations.
The institutions include the School of Social Sciences, University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom, Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, United Kingdom (University wide), Università degli Studi della Tuscia (UNITUS), Italy (International Collaborations/School of Business), Palacky University Olomouc, Czech Republic and Kosmos Innovation Centre Foundation LBG (MasterCard Foundation).
The aim of the collaboration according to the Vice Chancellor of the SDD-UBIDS, Professor Philip Duku Osei, was to make the educational institution internationally recognised for practical-oriented teaching, learning, and research.
The Vice Chancellor made this known at the second graduation ceremony of the UBIDS since its establishment in 2019, for 1,513 diploma, graduate and post graduate students.
He explained that the international collaborations were to facilitate activities that will promote global partnerships in collaborative research, joint teaching, faculty and student mobility as well as joint workshops and lectures, among others.
Prof. Osei said that fostering international relations would not only benefit SDD-UBIDS but will also create opportunities for learners to benefit from exchange programmes and international scholarships.
This he said led to the creation of the ICO, which was responsible for facilitating and coordinating collaborations between the University’s faculties, staff, students, alumni, and the global community.
Prof. Osei mentioned that the SDD-UBIDS was working to introduce relevant programmes of study to make graduates competitive on the job market and also ensure a boost in admissions.
“Currently, the university is working on some major and minor infrastructure projects under the Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GETFund) and the Central Administrations’ Internally Generating Funds (IGF) respectively to enhance teaching and learning activities,” he said.
Prof. Osei mentioned the construction of a library complex, a multi-purpose auditorium, a 600-bed hostel, a four-storey lecture hall and office block and a three- bedroom four-storey block of eight flats as some of the projects.
He called on prospective students to make SDD UBIDS their preferred choice for higher education as the institution offered relevant programmes for learners.
The chairperson of the university’s governing council, Mr Kweku Yamoah Paintsil, appealed to government to release seed capital for the university to run effectively.
A diploma student, Ms Charity Antwi, who was adjudged the best overall graduating student, received US$500, from the university, and GH¢1,000 and a laptop computer from Fidelity Bank.
