SDD-UBIDS signs MoU with 12 varsities to foster int’l relations

The International Collaborations Office (ICO) of the Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), has in the last two years signed collaborative memo­randum of understanding (MoU) with 12 international universities across the globe to foster interna­tional relations.

The institutions include the School of Social Sciences, Univer­sity of Manchester, in the United Kingdom, Institute of Develop­ment Studies, University of Sussex, United Kingdom (University wide), Università degli Studi della Tuscia (UNITUS), Italy (International Col­laborations/School of Business), Palacky University Olomouc, Czech Republic and Kosmos Innovation Centre Foundation LBG (Master­Card Foundation).

The aim of the collaboration according to the Vice Chancellor of the SDD-UBIDS, Professor Philip Duku Osei, was to make the edu­cational institution internationally recognised for practical-oriented teaching, learning, and research.

The Vice Chancellor made this known at the second graduation ceremony of the UBIDS since its establishment in 2019, for 1,513 di­ploma, graduate and post graduate students.

He explained that the inter­national collaborations were to facilitate activities that will promote global partnerships in collaborative research, joint teaching, faculty and student mobility as well as joint workshops and lectures, among others.

Prof. Osei said that fostering in­ternational relations would not only benefit SDD-UBIDS but will also create opportunities for learners to benefit from exchange programmes and international scholarships.

This he said led to the creation of the ICO, which was responsible for facilitating and coordinating col­laborations between the University’s faculties, staff, students, alumni, and the global community.

Prof. Osei mentioned that the SDD-UBIDS was working to intro­duce relevant programmes of study to make graduates competitive on the job market and also ensure a boost in admissions.

“Currently, the university is working on some major and minor infrastructure projects under the Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GETFund) and the Central Administrations’ Internally Gen­erating Funds (IGF) respectively to enhance teaching and learning activities,” he said.

Prof. Osei mentioned the construction of a library complex, a multi-purpose auditorium, a 600-bed hostel, a four-storey lecture hall and office block and a three- bed­room four-storey block of eight flats as some of the projects.

He called on prospective students to make SDD UBIDS their pre­ferred choice for higher education as the institution offered relevant programmes for learners.

The chairperson of the universi­ty’s governing council, Mr Kweku Yamoah Paintsil, appealed to gov­ernment to release seed capital for the university to run effectively.

A diploma student, Ms Charity Antwi, who was adjudged the best overall graduating student, received US$500, from the university, and GH¢1,000 and a laptop computer from Fidelity Bank.

