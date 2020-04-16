Scrap dealer grabbed for attacking policewoman

A 22-year-old scrap dealer, who allegedly sprayed a liquid chemical into the eyes of a policewoman, who was on duty to prevent spread of COVID-19, has been arrested by the police at Zongo Junction in Accra.

Suspect, Osman Amadu, who had been detained, was reported to have splashed the chemical on Corporal (Cpl) Bernice Osei Owusu, who is stationed at the Kaneshie Police Divisional Headquarters.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on April 10, at about 9a.m, Cpl Owusu was on a Covid-19 snap check duties at Zongo Junction near the Great Lamptey Mills School, where the incident occurred.

DSP Tenge said whilst the policewoman was checking a taxi cab in which the suspect was on board, he became offended when asked where he was going.

She said the suspect suddenly sprayed a liquid substance which was in a small plastic bottle into the eyes of the policewoman.

The police PRO said victim shouted for help, which attracted her colleagues and other witnesses, who came to her aid.

She said Amadu was arrested and taken to the Kaneshie station with the liquid substance, while the policewoman was rushed to the Police Hospital and asked to see an eye specialist.

DSP Tenge said suspect has been charged for causing harm to a public officer and disobeying the directives on COVID-19.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI