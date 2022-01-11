Scores killed in northeast Nigeria …during reprisal attacks by armed bandits

Around 58 people have been killed in villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits, following military airstrikes on their hideouts this week, government authorities told CNN. But, residents told Reuters that an estimated 200 people or more were killed.

Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organise mass burials, they told Reuters.

Zamfara’s commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, told CNN on Sunday that four communities in the state’s Anka and Bukkuyum districts were targeted in the deadly raids while disputing widely reported casualty figures.

“It is not true (that 200 people were killed). The attacks were carried out in two local government areas namely Bukkuyum and Anka. Four communities in those areas were attacked; one in Bukkuyum where 36 people were killed, and three in Anka in which 22 people were killed… These figures were compiled and brought to the state government by the village heads,” Dosara told CNN.

Ummaru Makeri, a resident who lost his wife and three children during the attack, said around 154 people had been buried, including several vigilantes who were killed. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.

Reuters reported on Friday that at least 30 people had been killed in the Anka local government area in Zamfara when more than 300 armed bandits on motorbikes stormed eight villages and started shooting sporadically on Tuesday.

The military said it had conducted airstrikes in the early hours of Monday on targets in the Gusami forest and west Tsamre village in Zamfara state, killing more than 100 bandits including two of their leaders, following intelligence reports.

One resident who declined to be identified told Reuters the attacks on the villages could be linked to the military strikes.

Dosara told CNN that security was being strengthened in the affected districts and relief items were being distributed to displaced victims.

“Money and relief materials have been given to the people who are displaced to rebuild their houses. The government is making every effort to ensure that the people are given the necessary protection.” –CNN/Reuters