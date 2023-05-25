Schools mark AU Day with wreath laying ceremony in Accra

As part of the celebration of this year’s African Union (AU) Day, the Wesley Girls High School Air Force Cadet and Cape Coast Technical Institute marked the day with wreath laying at the AU Square in Accra yesterday.

The ceremony which was held on the theme ‘Our Strength and Purpose Esprit De-Corps in Africa’ aimed at rekindling the importance of Africa Union among the youth.

During the short but colourful ceremony, student cadet in their Airforce uniforms and black boots mounted a guard of honour which was inspected by the Chief Accountant at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Dr Alhaji Osman Tweneboah and other delegates.

Dr Tweneboah, who represented the Minister before laying a wreathon behalf of the government acknowledged the contributions of the youth towards national peace and development.

“There’s so much joy to see the youth commemorating the day by coming together to tell the story as a reminder of the struggle 60 years ago,” he said.

Dr Tweneboah appealed to corporate companies on the African continent to come to the aid of youth organisations like the National Cadet Corps to support and encourage them especially towards the planning of the Republic Day.

“Government promises to promote the youth to be a force to reckon with in seeing the light of day as we come together with our strength and purpose as well as strengthening voluntary works because we believe we can achieve lots of success in building our beloved continent Africa,” he added.

On the part of the National Cadet Cordinator, Mr Nicholas Nii Tettey Amarteyfio,who laid the first wreath, commemoration of theday would help the youth understand and write about the history of Africa as they get to bere-oriented on the importance of the African Union.

He further noted that although finance remained a challenge for the National Cadet Corps in organising such events, the organisation were able to mobilise funds internally to make it happen.

Mr Amarteyfio stated that the youth formed 60 percent of decision making and therefore urged the government to give them much attention to help promote national development.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY AND ANITA ANKRAH