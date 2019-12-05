Schlupp bags three ﻿﻿points for Palace

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 1-0, thanks to a Jeffrey Schlupp solo effort at Selhurst Park on Tuesday – despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Substitute Schlupp delivered the winner in the 76th minute to punish a lacklustre Bournemouth side who played with a one-man advantage from the 19th minute when Palace defender Mamadou Sakho was red-carded.

The only talking point was Sakho’s out-of-control attempted clearance that left Bournemouth’s Adam Smith in a heap near the touchline.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s defensive problems worsened soon afterwards when Patrick van Aanholt appeared to overstretch his hamstring and was replaced by eventual match-winner Schlupp.

Bournemouth, who have now lost four consecutive games, failed to capitalise on their extra man though and Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was hardly troubled.

Palace’s fans at least kept up a noisy chorus and they were rewarded in the 76th minute when Schlupp advanced unopposed down the left and fired a powerful left-foot shot through keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Palace almost made it 2-0 when James McArthur’s dipping shot was turned away by Ramsdale – but in the end one goal was enough to take them to fifth in the Premier League table. – Reuters