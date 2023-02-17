Savelugu to host 2023 Nat’l X-Country

The 2023 edition of the Nation­al Cross Country will be held in Savelugu in the Northern region on February 25.

This was announced in Accra on Tuesday.

Organised by the National Sports Authority (NSA), the event which will be the fifth edition is expected to attract over 400 participants including athletes and officials.

Athletes would be drawn from all 16 regions, the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) and the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA).

It would be held under the theme, “Building team for Accra 2023 African Games and beyond.”

Launching the event, the Board Chairman of the NSA, Mr Seth Panwum, said, it was important to use sports to promote domestic tourism through such platforms.

He urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to make resources available to support the event.

The Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said ,the NSA was committed to promote athletics and other sports in the country, hence the revival of the cross country in 2019.

He disclosed that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would sup­port the event with prizes for the first three winners in both male and female categories as well as the overall best region,” he disclosed.

Other guests that attended the launch includes Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the Accra 2023 Africa Games Local Organising Com­mittee (GOC), the Director General, Technical of the NSA, Mr Kwame Amponfi Jnr and others.

