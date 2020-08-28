Sarpong-Kumankumah: CPP transformation will challenge duo-political system

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is set for transformation to challenge the current duo-political system, which has covertly established undemocratic structures inimical to the growth and development of the country.



It is on a mission to completely overhaul the democratic dispensation system and on another mission for economic independence, hence the call on all to help build the walls of the nation together.



Nana Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, the CPP National Chairperson-elect and Leader, noted that the CPP, which liberated Ghana from colonial rule, commended the party delegates for the peaceful, united and cohesion conduct of the election and called for immediate switch from internal campaign mode to national campaign.





Quoting Nehemiah 2:17, she declared: “Then said I unto them, Ye see the distress that we are in, how Jerusalem lieth waste and the gates thereof are burned with fire: come and let us build up the wall of Jerusalem, that we be no more a reproach,” and conceded that the CPP had gone through difficult political times under the Fourth Republic and all true Nkrumahist must get together, bury their differences and help put the nation on a higher pedestal.



“This is the time for the mother, CPP, to gather her children together to defeat proponents of the duo-political system, which is an affront to a true democratic state since Ghana is not a two-party state,” Frimponmaa Sarpong-Kumankumah indicated.



The CPP Chairperson-elect described the current leadership as a formidable force ready to embrace and mobilise all human resources and build their capacity to take bold steps to revamp the party and reinvigorate both the private and public sectors of the economy.



“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah build a national culture in which we consider ourselves as Ghanaians first before any tribal, political, or group affiliation,as an accomplished entrepreneur, politically astute personality, active gender advocate, traditionally endowed with customs and traditions of our forefathers, I’m ready to combine all to lead the mission to rebuild the nation.



“A special CPP Intra-Party Dialogue Platform will be set-up immediately to engage all those who took part in the just-ended National Delegates Congress to reduce any animosity among members, we must find a level ground to settle our differences as comrades and set democratic standard of moving forward in accordance with our slogan ‘Forward Ever, Backwards Never’. -GNA