Sanction surveyors who violate laws – CJ

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah has urged the Ghana Licenced Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAC) to institute an Ethics and Disciplinary committee to sanction members not conforming to professional standard of practice.

He said it is a shame to sometimes realize many of the land issues are due to spatial measurements and wrong interpretation by different surveyors picking same land resulting in numerous cases at the courts.

“Who signs these plans for the so-called Goro boys, it is an undeniable fact that their network and linkages are unbelievable as such LiSAC would have to design a sophisticated regime of instrumentation and identification that breaks their chain of conniving with key actors to have lands registered”

Justice Yeboah said these in a speech read on his behalf by a Supreme Court judge Justice Baffoe Boni at the 4th Seminar and Annual General Meeting of the association yesterday in Accra.

It was on the theme; “The Changing Phase of Cadastral Surveying for Effective Land Management”

The two-day event would afford participants the opportunity to brainstorm on currents trends in land surveying and the way forward.

He said Cadastral plans form the most important step in the land registration process but over the years many quarks and unsuspecting land agents have found crude means of registration their land with plans other than the legally stipulated document while many have used faked certified plans with their attendant challenges thus making administering cadastral surveys in Ghana replete.

The President of LiSEC, Samuel Larbi-Darko urged members to adopt the changing times to remain relevant and have a better know-how than the fraudsters dragging the name of members in the mud.

He said the association would from next year begin the construction of an office complex and would collaborate with other stakeholders to outdoor programmes and projects to be trained on the new land administration platform.

The Head of the Local Government Service Dr Nana Ato Arthur charged the association to weed out the bad nuts among them and also join in the fight against the galamsey menace.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU