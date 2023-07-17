Samira Bawumia the quintessential political spouse

Graceful but affectionate, eminent but humble, noble but enchant­ing, Samira Bawumia has conducted herself with decency and finesse as a modern-day political spouse. Hav­ing burst onto the scene, through her husband’s role as running mate and subsequently VP, she has been a crucible of support, magnetism, and progress.

Beloved by many for her ele­gance, sagacity, and poise, she has come to exemplify the very idea of a 21st century political spouse. She has carried herself with so much honour, bringing dignity, re­spect and admiration to the office of the second lady.

The nation has largely benefited from her forays, initiatives and causes as she’s used the office to draw attention to issues while developing programmes to better the lives of Ghanaians, especially young people.

Her adventures have mostly been in areas such as literacy, women empowerment, health and the environment.

Samira Bawumia remains steadfastly committed to creating a nation of readers.

In line with this, she launched the library-in-a-box project that seeks to distribute books and oth­er learning materials to schools, particularly in impoverished areas. “I really know that growing up, it is the books that helped me to be­come who I am currently. Books will help you to learn about the world you have not travelled to…It’s your passport into the world,” she once stated.

She launched the Samira Bawumia literature prize, which has been hailed as a game changer in whipping up the interests and talents of young Ghanaians when it comes to literary renaissance.

If Ghana is to reclaim her position within the literacy space and produce the next Ayi Kwei Armahs and Ama Ata Aidoos to compete with the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichies of today, such competitions will be pivotal in unearthing and sharpening up­coming talent.

Women empowerment has emerged as one of the issues of concern for the second lady. As women continue to face many in­surmountable challenges globally, programmes and initiatives that seek to break many more glass ceilings should be encouraged. Within the empowerment rubric, several young women have been provided with fashion design, hairdressing and make-up artistry training programmes to provide them with employable skills.

The plight of women and the vulnerable should remain a core issue of attention as we seek to build an equitable, egalitarian and efficacious society. In Mrs Bawumia, Ghanaians can find a willing, able and enthusiastic cheerleader in this regard.

Martin Luther King Jr. once wrote that, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhumane”.

It is unimaginable, and frankly, unacceptable that some avoidable health predicaments such as ma­ternal mortality should continue to be an albatross around the neck of the Ghanaian health sector.

Mrs Bawumia and others, such as the first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have made safe delivery and neonatal care a major part of their agenda.

Samira has worked through her Safe Delivery Project to contrib­ute to the national and global agenda regarding maternal and neonatal mortality.

As a nation we should be able to work collectively and assiduously to break the cycle of preventable health conditions while trying our utmost best to remove the strain, heartaches and sometimes losses that many women, infants and families have to face through no fault of their own. Her overture in achieving this dream is, without doubt, a noble one.

Madam Samira is an environ­mentalist in many ways.

The environment is unques­tionably at the centre of our survival as humans and the quality of life we live.

Madam Bawumia has emerged as a steadfast devotee to envi­ronmental causes as second lady. She has partnered with global icons (example: Julia Roberts) and organisations (WHO) to address household air pollution and the harmful effects of fossil fuels.

As part of her underlying devotion to the natural and built environment, she has prioritised climate change as a top issue of concern.

Through her participation and underlying passion, she has helped to draw attention to myr­iad issues related to clean energy usage. As a social scientist and former television host with an MBA and ounces of eloquence and substance, Mrs Bawumia has always been concerned about social causes and advocacy.

Her recent attainment of a Law degree despite the incredibly tumultuous schedule as second lady is a testament to her tenacity, grit, laser-focus and endearing multi-tasking skills.

Through her larger Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) she continues to remain a force for change and development nationally and inter­nationally.

Recently she commissioned a Learning and Literacy Centre at the Kanda cluster of schools at the Ayawaso East Municipality as part of her commitment to education. Through the SEHP initiative over 200,000 books have been donated to about 64 basic schools across the country with about 400, 000 students expected to benefit from such initiatives.

A former student of Ako­sombo International School and Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School, she is globally initiated but culturally well-grounded making her the quintessential 21st century presidential spouse.

She has played her role with tact and courtesy over the years hardly attracting controversy or drama nor becoming a political liability to her husband.

In fact, to the contrary, she is a political asset as her image and persona has humanised the sec­ond family through her soft skills, refined style and gentle demeanor. In her, Ghanaians will continue to have a unique figure of poise, charm, dignity and inspiration.

BY ETSE SIKANKU