‘Salisu ever-ready to play for Ghana’

The family of Valladolid defender, Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed, has said that their son has never rejected the opportunity to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Charles K. Akunnor in an interview earlier in the week said that attempts to convince the Southampton-bound player to play for Ghana had proved futile.



But the family of the highly-rated defender in a statement has refuted such claims and has said that Salisu is a proud Ghanaian and ever ready to represent Ghana at every level.



“We wish to state unequivocally that our son is a proud Ghanaian and ever ready to represent Ghana at every level and time. He is so much enthused to be associated with the Black Stars since it has been his dream to play for Ghana at the highest level.



“However, we have received media reports on the contrary and it is really disturbing that journalists failed to ascertain the truth of his absence from national duties.



“Salisu was indeed invited to play in the South Africa and São Tomé games for the African Cup qualification but he was slightly injured then. He did not want to represent his beloved country with a hidden injury,” the statement said.



The statement added that Salisu in the past availed himself for call ups into the junior national teams but those invitations didn’t come at a favourable time of his career in Spain.



“It is our wish that in subsequent matches of the Black Stars, our son will be available and represent the country. We hope this statement would put to rest the numerous media conjectures and rumours which are geared at creating dissatisfaction by Ghanaians against our son.



“Salisu Mohammed is committed to the course of helping Ghana win an African Cup and qualification to the World Cup once again,” the statement said. –GNA