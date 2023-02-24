Sadaqa Train, Viomis Aid Denmark bring clean water to Kalpohini Yapala

A mechanised borehole to provide potable water to the people of Kalpohini Yapala in the Sagnarigu District of the Northern Region was last Sunday inaugurated.

The project was funded by a German philanthropist Vjollca Xheladini on behalf of her husband Bujar Selmani, and executed by two non-govern­mental organisations Viomis Aid Denmark and Sadaqa Train Northern Sector.

It is expected to improve the quality of life for the residents, particularly women and children, who are often the most affected by the lack of access to clean wa­ter and had resorted to drinking contaminated water which often led to waterborne illnesses and other health problems.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of Sadaqa Train Northern Sector, Dr Alhassan Ahmed, emphasised the importance of access to clean water, particularly in rural communities and admonished the leaders of the community to take responsibility and care for the project.

He said “access to clean water is a basic human right, and it is important that we work togeth­er to ensure that everyone has access to it. We are proud to have facilitated this borehole water project, and we hope it will make a positive difference in the lives of the people of Kalpohini Yapala.”

The chief of the area, N-yab Tozeenaa, said “we are grateful to Sadaqa Train and Bujar Selma­ni for bringing this borehole water project to our community. This project will change the lives of our people and improve their health and wellbeing. We pray that the Almighty Allah bless them in all their affairs and unite us in Janna. We cannot thank them enough.”

The imam of the community, Sheikh Mahafuzu Salifu, also ex­pressed his gratitude, saying, “we thank Sadaqa Train and Bujar Selmani for their generosity and for recognising the importance of clean water for our commu­nity. This project is a gift from Allah, and we are grateful for it.”

Mrs Vjollca Xheladini, the philanthropist who funded the project for her husband Bujar Selmani, was unable to attend the ceremony but sent a message of support. “I am delighted to have funded this project, and I hope it will bring clean water and improved health to the people of this community. I commend Sadaqa Train for their work in bringing this project to fruition. May Allah bless us all and accept our acts of worship.”

