Information reaching thespectatoronline.com indicates that Peace FM’s Nana Agyei Sikapa, known privately as Daniel Agyei Peprah has passed on.

He passed on this afternoon after he was rushed to the hospital last Saturday following a short illness.

He was known for his cultural background, and poetry.

Daniel Adjei Peprah, a renowned broadcast journalist popularly referred to as Nana Agyei Sikapa in the radio industry was born at Atwima Nerebehi in Ahafo Domeabra.

