S. Korea donates 5 Hyundai vehicles to Foreign Affairs Ministry

The government of the Republic of Korea yesterday donated five Hyundai vehicles to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) to facilitate its protocol activities.

Estimated at a cost of US$177,000, the vehicles are expected to complement the ministry’s fleet to enhance its operations.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kim Sungsoo at a brief ceremony to hand over keys to the vehicles, expressed the hope that the gesture would help the day-to-day movement in carrying out government activities.

He, thus, encouraged the ministry to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles for a prolonged use.

The Ambassador seized the opportunity to commend government for various measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) whilst expressing sympathy to families who had been impacted by the virus.

“I am confident that Ghana will soon be able to effectively overcome the pandemic and minimise the damage caused,” he said.

Mr Sungsoo eulogised the bilateral relationship between Ghana and the Republic of Korea, adding, “I hope that the bilateral relations between our two countries would strengthen through our close co-operation.”

Sector Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, expressed gratitude to the Korean government for the gesture, indicating that it was timely to enable the Ministry conduct its operations.

She acknowledged that the donation was an outcome of longstanding friendship between both countries which was reaffirmed by the visit of the Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha to Ghana, in July last year.

“The Korean people and their government have over the years taken keen interest in Ghana’s socio-economic development and have closely worked with us to deepen the friendly and cordial bilateral relations which exist between the two countries,” she stated.

Ms Botchwey admitted that the Korean government had been of assistance to Ghana through its agencies like the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) in various sectors of the economy.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Minister indicated that the Korean government supported the country with medical items, including PCR machines and personal, protective equipment (PPEs).

“I am confident that the handing over of these vehicles will inject dynamism into our rapidly growing and mutually beneficial relationship and enable our two countries to forge closer ties at the bilateral and multilateral fronts,” she said.

