Rwanda opens High Commission to strengthen bilateral ties with Ghana

November 5, 2020
Madam Botchwey (right), Dr Asia Karabo Kacyira(third from right)and Dr Vincent Biruta observing policeman hoisting the Rwandan flag.

Rwanda on Wednesday opened its High Commission in Ghana with the aim of strengthening the bilateral ties between both countries. 

Situated at Dzorwulu in Accra, the chancery would among others enhance the relationship between Ghana and Rwanda. 

The Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta said, the excellent relations between both countries dated back from 1994 during the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda when a Ghanaian contingent led by General Henry Kwami Anyidoho under the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda-UNAMIR remained behind to save thousands of Rwandans from death when other UN troop contributors decided to leave.

“The people and government of Rwanda are grateful towards Ghanaians for that commitment which is also a testimony of the bond that exists between our peoples,” he said. 

He indicated that the established diplomatic relations between Ghana and Rwanda had been materialised by the continued engagement between the leadership of the two countries at the highest level.

He said the decision to make an investment in the future would be based on a firm conviction that there was a huge potential to strengthen the many links and interests that both countries shared for the benefit of its people.

Dr Biruta said the signing of a General Co-operation Agreement between both countries on Monday would help enhance co-operation in areas such as trade and industry, tourism, and education.

He said  both  countries  were working to conclude bilateral agreements in the justice sector as well as in the areas of finance and trade  of  which  he  was  convinced  it  would be finalised soon.

Dr Biruta was of the view that agreements in finance and trade would unlock a number of potential business opportunities between the two countries.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said  Ghana-Rwanda  relations  was anchored on true and sincere  relationship  which  was evidenced  by  the many exchanges  in political, economic, security, trade and investment fields.

 She  said  both countries  continued  to co-operate  at the  multilateral  level  on major  issues  of  regional  and global  concern  for the benefit of Ghanaians and Rwandans.

 She stated that the  opening  of the  new chancery  would provide  both  countries  with the opportunity  to explore  areas  of cooperation.

 Ms  Botchwey reaffirmed  Ghana’s  commitment  to the  shared values  of  the  bilateral  relations  which were underpinned  by mutual  respect, democracy  and good  governance,  respect for the rule of law  and human rights and the maintenance of the international peace and security.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU

