Ruthless South Africa sink Namibia

South Africa was un­stoppable as they defeated Namibia 4-0 in their second group game of the TotalEner­gies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 against Na­mibia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

South Africa started pulling up pressure from the start of the game and created chances in the early stages of the game.

The pressure yielded result with just nine minutes into the game as the ball hit the hands of a Namibian defender for a penalty. The decision was over­looked initially but after consult­ing the VAR, Referee Youcef Gamouh awarded the penalty.

Percy Tau showed up again but got it right this time for South Africa from the spot. He gave goalkeeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua no chance as he hit the ball into the low right corner of the net in the 14th minutes.

South Africa increased the tal­ly nine minutes later as Thapelo Morena showed great skillset after locating Themba Zwane with a pass to finish off a great team goal with a shot into the right side of the net.

With five minutes to end the first half, Themba Zwane made it 3-0.

Thapelo Maseko added the fourth goal after leaving goal­keeper Lloyd Junior Kazapua helpless with his effort which ended up in the net.

South Africa will play Tunisia next in their last group game at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo tomorrow with hopes of qualifying.

Meanwhile, a late Patson Daka header rescued a 1-1 draw for 10-man Zambia against Tanzania yesterday to deny the Taifa Stars a first ever TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations win.

The Taifa Stars took a de­served first-half lead through Si­mon Msuva’s 11th-minute strike assisted by Mbwana Samatta.

But Zambia’s task grew harder when Captain, Roderick Kabwe, received a second yellow card just before the break to leave them a man down.

Despite their numerical dis­advantage, Chipolopolo fought back valiantly in San-Pedro as Patson Daka went close after the restart.

And the Leicester striker finally made his mark by heading in the 88th-minute equaliser with an inch-perfect corner from Cla­tous Chama. — Cafonline.com