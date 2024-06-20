‘Russia ready to build capacity of African countries’

Russia says it is prepared to assist in building the capacity of African countries in order to set the stage for the continent to become an emerg­ing global power.

An important mechanism to ac­complish this goal, it said, was the establishment of the Russia-Africa Summit, one of which took place in Sochi in 2019 and the second summit was held last July in Saint Petersburg.

The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Sergei Berdnikov gave the assurance at a cocktail recep­tion heldin Accra to mark Russia Day which is a national holiday in the Russian Federation celebrated annually on June 12.

The day is traditionally marked with festive concerts, open air cel­ebrations and sports events, with colourful fireworks in the evening around the country, during which State Awards ceremonies for out­standing achievements in the field of science and technology, litera­ture, art and humanitarian activities are usually held in the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian Federation.

The ceremony was marked in Accra with a cocktail reception hosted by the Russian Embassy in Accra and attended by the Russian Community in Ghana, members of the diplomatic corps, Ghana­ians who benefited from Russian scholarships and studied in the for­mer Soviet Union now the Russian Federation.

The Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government and people of Ghana led the govern­ment delegation to the evening’s event which saw Russian cultural displays.

There was a rendition of the national anthems of Ghana and the Russian Federation to herald the two-hour celebration together withtoasts proposed by the Russian Ambassador, Mr Berdnikov and Dr Oko Boye to the health and prosperity of their two nations and peoples and to further re-affirm their continuous diplomatic rela­tions.

The Russian Ambassador said his country and African countries agreed to oppose unauthorised unilateral sanctions, work on their mitigation and lifting for the countries of the continent, as well as strengthen cooperation to combat restrictions that put Africa at risk of hunger assuring that Russia would continue to support the development of a wide range of economic relations within the continent.

Dr Oko Boye on his part said “the occasion marked a reflection on the deep historical and cultural ties that bind our two nations, diplomatic relations between Ghana and the then-Soviet Union established in 1958, marking the beginning of a long-standing and fruitful partnership.”

He said it was worth mention­ing that the recent establishment of the Russia-Africa Summit, had seen high-level participation from Ghana, as a testament to the shared commitment to building strong, equitable partnerships.

“We are grateful for Russia’s leadership in this crucial area and remain dedicated to working together to promote tolerance and mutual understanding, in an increasingly polarised world,” he said.

He said “ As we reflect on the challenges facing our world today, including conflicts in the Sahel, Gaza, as well as the ongoing Rus­sia-Ukraine war, which have had far-reaching consequences, impact­ed global markets and exacerbat­edexisting challenges, including food and energy insecurity, we are reminded of the importance of upholding our shared values of democracy and peace.”

