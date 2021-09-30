Rugby: Giwa-McNeil win first Origins’ Cup

Giwa-McNeil select-side have been crowned champions of the first-ever Origins’ Cup tournament organized by the Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) after winning the best of three test games.



The Origins’ Cup is a qualifying series that offers selected players from the just ended rugby league the opportunity to compete with each other and get selected into the national team.



Giwa-McNeil saw off Safi XIII 8-0 in the first test game played at the University of Ghana field.



In the second test played at the Ajax Park in Legon, Safi XIII fought back from an 8-0 lead to hold Giwa-McNeil to an 8-8 scoreline, setting the tone for an epic final.



The third test game which came off at the Mensah Sarbah field at Legon saw Giwa-McNeil defeating Safi XIII 18-16 to be crowned champions.



In the ladies’ category Giwa-McNeil lost the first test 4-8 to Safi XIII, won the second test

8-0 before drawing the final test 0-0 to be crowned champions.



National team coach, Andy Gilvary, expressed delight at the display from both teams, stating how difficult it was selecting players into the national team.



Rugby League Middle East Africa Regional supervisor, Mr. Remond Safi, who was the special guest commended the RLFG executives for putting together the Origins Cup tourney which he noted was a pathway for the local talents to prove themselves.

