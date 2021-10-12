RTU sign 14 new players

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Real Tamale United (RTU), has unveiled 14 new players to strengthen its squad for the 2021-22 GPL.

The League is scheduled to commence on October 29.

All the new 14 players, most of who are in their 20s, were unveiled at a short ceremony at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, the Club’s home base, and was witnessed by some of its ecstatic supporters.

The newly unveiled players were Kwame Boakye from Unity FC, Prince Attah Antwi, Effah Francis, and Ishmael Nketiah, all from Mighty Royals, Abdulai Hafiz from Tamale Utrecht, Osei Yaw from Berekum Arsenal, and Bismark Addo from BYF Academy.

The rest are Nurudeen Mohammed from Tamale Utrecht, Imoro Iddrisu from Steadfast, Appiah Yaw Cluntu, Yakubu Mohammed, David Abagna from Ashgold, Hussein Tahiru, and Amankonah Listowel.

Mr. Kassim Perez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RTU, who addressed supporters of the Club during the unveiling of the new players said the Club was poised to bring back football glory to the region. -GNA