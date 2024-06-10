RTU relegated following Kotoko defeat

Real Tamale United (RTU) brought the curtain down on their Ghana Premier League (GPL) tenure following 2-0 defeat at home to Asante Kotoko.

Peter Amidu Acquah broke the deadlock in the 58th minute before Bernard Somuah doubled the lead in the 86th minute to secure the win for the visitors at the Naa Sher­iga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

Kotoko’s win has condemned the pride of the north to a return to Ghana’s second-tier league next season as they lie bottom of the table.

RTU, positioned 18th with 31 points before the match, struggled to find their rhythm. In contrast, Kotoko, now with 46 points, moved up from 10th place.

RTU will face Dreams FC in an outstanding game before their season finale against Accra Great Olympics.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will host Bofoakwa Tano in their next match at the Baba Yara Stadium, hoping to end the season on a high after a torrid campaign.

Elsewhere, Accra Lions moved to second on the league table after a 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Bernard Kesse’s second half winner helped the home side to the narrow victory which takes them to second on the table with a game left to spare in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The pressure from the hosts paid off on the hour mark after Bernard Kesse broke the deadlock following a move on the left which saw the striker receive a pass in the box and made no mistake with his left foot.

