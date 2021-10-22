Royal Anderlecht awards night today

Tema Newtown Division Two Club, Royal Anderlecht FC will today climax the season with an awards night and dinner at the Mac Hotel, Tema.

The awards would recognise players in the juvenile and senior teams for their outstanding performances.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Assistant Coach of the side, Mr. James Anertey Abbey said, the maiden edition of the awards will deservedly reward players who excelled on and off the pitch in the 2021 campaign.

Categories to be awarded on the night includes the Best Player, Promising Player, Discovery of the Year, Special Award and the Top Scorer.

Other categories are the Most Disciplined Player, Best Fan and the Best Performing Player.

The event is expected to attract top sports personalities including footballers, coaches, journalists, ex-players and opinion leaders in the community.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY