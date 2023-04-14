Rotary Club of Ghana to plant 10,000 trees

The Rotary Club of Ghana is to plant 10,000 trees this year to mitigate climate change and to help green the environment.

The exercise will be undertaken in collaboration with the Forest­ry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources across the country.

According to the District Gov­ernor, Rotary International District 9102 (DG), Mr Victor Yaw Asante, trees were often planted but left to die, “but this year, we will make sure when we plant we stay with it to let it grow, hence the theme.”

He was speaking to the Ghanaian Times during the Rotaract District Training Assembly and Conference 2023, (DTAC-2023) and Alumni Homecoming.

Under the theme “10 Years of Innovative Leadership and Community Service,” the confer­ence brought together members from Ghana, Benin, Niger and Togo that formed District 9102.

It coincided with Ghana’s elevation to a District on its own-District 1904. Ghana was part of District 1902 with Benin, Togo and Niger, which would now form District 9103.

DG Asante mentioned that apart from the environmental activities, the club was bent on eradicating polio in Ghana and was in partner­ship with the stakeholders, such as the Ministry of Health, to fight the menace.

He said the club had spent about four billion US Dollars in the fight against polio worldwide since 1986.

“We will continue to work with stakeholders in all our areas of focus such as the environment, women empowerment, maternal health care, to bring about change in our communities,” he indicated.

Nana Owusu Nyanin, the Chief of Kwamo, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, urged them to be more innova­tive to be able to impact the lives of the community members.

As part of the celebration, there was the inauguration of a 10-unit toilet facility for Anwomaso MA Primary School.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, FUMESUA