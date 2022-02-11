Rooney eyes United manager role

Wayne Rooney says he would “love” to one day manage Manchester United and believes his former club need to be patient with their next manager.

The 36-year-old is doing a fine job in trying circumstances in his first managerial role, with cash-strapped Derby pushing to stay in the Championship despite an uncertain backdrop and point deductions.

Rooney recently turned down the chance to speak to former club Everton about succeeding Rafael Benitez and United will assess their options after Ralf Rangnick’s interim stint ends in the summer.

Rooney told The Mirror: “I didn’t go to the [Everton] interview, which I was asked to go to. I’ve always been one who likes a challenge and is willing to put the work in and fight.

“I’ve stood in front of my players and told them, ‘I’m with you, trust me, I’m fighting with you’… what type of person would I be if – at the first opportunity – I left them?

“True to my word, I am fighting for the club. I am trying to get us out.

“And then Everton, Manchester United – two clubs close to my heart. Of course, one day I’d love to manage either of them clubs.”

The Red Devils stumbled to a 1-1 draw at rock-bottom Burnley on Tuesday and their all-time top scorer believes the road back to the summit will require patience with the club’s next permanent manager.

“They’re obviously going through a difficult period,” Rooney told the PA news agency.

“In my opinion, what they need – whether it’s Rangnick or whether it’s a new manager at the end of the season – is someone to go in and have time. Have time to build a squad.

“I think the next three years certainly is going to be very difficult to win the Premier League.

“They need to give someone that time to build a squad and then really challenge for the big prizes, which a club like Manchester United needs to be doing.” – Sky Sports