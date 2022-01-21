Ronaldo threatens to quit United …if they fail to qualify for Champions League

Cristiana Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United in the summer, if the club do not qualify for the Champions League.

SunSport understands that there have been talks this week between Ronaldo’s representatives and Richard Arnold who will become the club’s new Chief Executive at the start of next month.

The Ronaldo camp are concerned at the way the club is going with the team currently standing in seventh place in the Premier League.

Ronaldo, who is 37 next month, is intent on continuing playing until he is 40 but wants to end his career as a winner and right now there is little chance of that happening at United.

The Portuguese goalscoring legend returned to the club at the start of the season on a two-year contract in the belief that United had a squad to challenge for major honours.

But the dream comeback has turned into a nightmare with the Red Devils languishing in the Europe Conference League spot in the table.

Last week, he hit out in an explosive interview about the attitude within the United camp.

He also suggested that some of the younger players at the club were not prepared to listen to advice from more experienced pros like himself.

The five-time Champions League winner has been shocked at the lack of intensity at Carrington compared to what he was used to during his time at United between 2003 and 2009 before he left for Real Madrid and then Juventus

It has led to him becoming a frustrated and aloof figure at the club.

Meanwhile, cliques have emerged within the squad contributing to disjointed performances on the pitch.

The Red Devils have won just three of their last seven games.

They are 24 points off league leaders Manchester City having started the season with real belief they could challenge for the title.

Since then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked and new boss Ralf Rangnick has been unable to arrest the club’s alarming dip in form as they travel to face newly-promoted Brentford tonight.

The Red Devils surrendered a 2-0 lead away to Aston Villa on Saturday conceding twice in the final 13 minutes of normal time. – Eurosport