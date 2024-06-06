Roads Minister ends inspection of projects in GA/R 

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has ended a two-day inspection visit in the Greater Accra Region to assess and accelerate the development of road infrastructure in the region.

The visit, which forms part of a nationwide tour, is to identify areas requiring intervention and expedite ongoing projects to enhance the living conditions of residents.

At the Ga South Municipality, the Minister visited several key areas, including Weija-Gbawe Municipality and Ga Central Municipality on Wednesday.

Briefing the press, he expressed satisfaction for the “significant progress” that had been made on a major infrastructural project at Anyaa-Sowutuom, that includes a 70-kilometer stretch of drainage, graveling, and asphalting.

The project covering important roads such as Auntie Aku, Israel, and Pentecost University roads, according to Mr Asenso-Boakye, was currently 75 percent complete and was expected to be finished by November 2024.

The Minister further inspected road works in Okaikoi North Constituency, where asphalt overlay projects were advancing steadily, noting that, the project would be complete in the coming months.

At Okaikoi South and Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro Constituency, the Minister reviewed deplorable road conditions on Kanto Street, Tuba and other areas, emphasising the need for urgent interventions.

“The ministry is committed to fixing these roads, especially in the densely populated areas of Accra. As a government, we are committed to fulfilling our pledge to improve the infrastructure,” Mr Asenso-Boakye added.

The Minister, who was in the company of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover, further inspected the bridge project over the Densu River in Weija-Gbawe.

The bridge, he said, form part of a larger initiative by the government to construct 50 bridges across the country, saying that the project had faced delays due to the need for demolition of certain structures in the area.

“I have decided with my colleague Minister to expedite the demolitions while working to provide temporary accommodations and ensure fair compensation for affected residents. The completion of this road is expected to alleviate traffic on the main Kasoa-Weja road, which faces severe congestion during heavy rains,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the “Impact Roads Projects,” designed to address the poor road conditions in densely populated communities in Greater Accra, and improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing the road infrastructure.

On his part, Mr Glover bemoaned “reckless development and unsafe construction near the Weija area” which pose a significant risk of landslides.

“I’ve asked the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to stop the project because the slightest slide could result in disaster,” he stated.

He also expressed concern about ongoing sand-winning activities at the base of the hills, which exacerbate the “risk of erosion and instability.”

Mr Glover ordered the immediate cessation of those activities to prevent further environmental damage and protect lives and properties.

