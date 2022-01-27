River sweeps away VIP entourage in Mozambique

A VIP entourage in Mozambique was swept away in a river in western Mozambique as Tropical Storm, Ana, batters the country.

The governor of Tete province and Tete city’s mayor were returning from surveying damage causedby the storm when the four cars in their convoy were whipped away by the River Rovubwe – though they were rescued along with most of the other passengers.

However, three people, including a journalist, are still missing.

At least, 15 people in Mozambique have died across the country as a result of the storm, relief authorities say.

Tete province has been worst affected. Six people, including children, have died there – most of them after being crushed by falling walls.

The city of Tete has been disconnected from Moatise district after the bridge on River Rovubwe, a tributary of the major Zambezi River, collapsed.

Ana first hit the north of the country on Monday and has left a trail of destruction that includes homes, hospitals, schools, electricity pylons and bridges.

Although the tropical storm has dissipated, meteorologists say heavy rains, strong winds and thunderstorms will continue in central and northern regions.

