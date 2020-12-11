Rita Sowah wins La Dade Kotonpon parliamentary seat

The Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah has made history as the only female since the fourth Republic to win the La Dade-Kotopon Parliamentary seat for the NDC with decisive 47, 606 , votes out of 90,180 valid votes cast.

Her closes contender Mr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 41,101 votes with Mr Sinare Hummi of the PNC polling 167 votes .

Two Independent candidates, Mr Michel Paa Kofo Bowman Amuah polled 518 votes with Ms Gifty Koshie Odamtten, polling 186 votes.

With regard to the La Dade-Kotopon Presidential election results, the NPP had 39,951 votes; NDC had 48,733 votes and GUM with 582 votes.

The Convention People’s Party had 81 votes, PPP with 61,GFP with 30 votes, NDP with 29 votes, PNC with 23 votes, APC with 18 votes, GCPP with 16 votes, LPG with seven votes and Independent candidate with 15 votes out of total valid votes of89.180 with 602 rejected votes.

Madam Sowah in a victory speech thanked the people of La Dade-Kotopon for giving her the nod to lead them in parliament and promised to do all she could to bring more development in the area.

She also thanked the party executives and called for unity in the constituency to push the developmental agenda of the area forward.

