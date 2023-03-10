Richarlison blasts Conte after Spurs’ Champions League exit
Tottenham Hotspur forward, Richarlison, criticised manager, Antonio Conte, following Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 exit, questioning the Italian’s decision to bench him, while declaring the north London club has had a ‘shit’ season.
Spurs were knocked out of Europe’s premier cup competition by AC Milan after failing to score in both legs as the Serie A club progressed 1-0 on aggregate.
Richarlison, who was signed by Spurs in the close season in a deal worth 60 million pounds ($71.21 million), has found game time hard to come by under Conte and played only the last 20 minutes against Milan in the 0-0 draw at home.
“I didn’t understand… I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham (United) and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no one told me why,” Richarlison told TNT Sports Brazil.
“On Tuesday, they asked me to take a fitness test at the gym and told me I was going to start on Wednesday if I passed it, and I was on the bench. There are things I can’t understand.” — Reuters