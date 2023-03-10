Richarlison blasts Conte after Spurs’ Champions League exit

Tottenham Hotspur for­ward, Richarl­ison, criticised man­ager, Antonio Conte, following Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 exit, questioning the Italian’s decision to bench him, while declaring the north London club has had a ‘shit’ season.

Spurs were knocked out of Europe’s pre­mier cup competition by AC Milan after failing to score in both legs as the Serie A club progressed 1-0 on aggregate.

Richarlison, who was signed by Spurs in the close season in a deal worth 60 million pounds ($71.21 mil­lion), has found game time hard to come by under Conte and played only the last 20 minutes against Milan in the 0-0 draw at home.

“I didn’t under­stand… I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham (United) and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no one told me why,” Richar­lison told TNT Sports Brazil.

“On Tuesday, they asked me to take a fitness test at the gym and told me I was going to start on Wednesday if I passed it, and I was on the bench. There are things I can’t understand.” — Reuters