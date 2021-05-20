Resolve problems with second-phase COVID-19 vaccination

Yesterday, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination started in the country. The first phase spanned March 2, 2021and March 15.

Places in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions were covered and these same places are going to be covered but fewer people are going to be captured in the second phase, which runs from Wednesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 26.

The GHS says although 852,047 people were vaccinated and captured into the GHS database during the first phase, only 360,000 qualified for the second dose.

To this end, the GHS stipulates that only those who took the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccines from March 1 to 9, 2021 will have to go for the second jab from Wednesday, May 19, at the designated centres in 43 districts in the three regions.

It advises that those who took the first dose should go to the vaccination centres with their unique COVID-19 Vaccination Card, but those whose cards are missing could still go there with any of the national ID cards, to facilitate easy search of their names on the database.





The GHS says the government is still engaging in bilateral discussions to secure more vaccines even though Ghana would get more vaccines under the African Union COVAX Facility, which is free.





The GHS adds that during the first phase of the vaccination, 580 doses went to waste and that this time round, all the necessary measures have been put in place to prevent a repeat of such an incident.

A timetable purported to have come from the GHS gave the dates of individuals’ first doses and the dates of their second dose (which failed to come off) and the new dates for the current exercise.

However, text messages sent by the GHS have given new dates, which means the people should adhere to the dates in the text messages.

Even though the second dose would boost immunity and ensure maximum protection of the persons to be vaccinated, the GHS says AstraZeneca vaccines could provide 76 per cent protection so, it was important to continue observing the safety protocol.

Persons who experienced some adverse effects related to vaccination are likely to experience same.

From the information provided in this write-up, there is, no doubt, that the GHS is discharging its duties effectively to safeguard the health of the people so far as COVID-19 is concerned.

The Ghanaian Times is only appealing that the nascent problems related to the second phase must be nipped in the bud.

For instance, the Service should be strict on vaccinators to be at the centres on time to receive the people and a way found to reduce the long queues.

If feasible, the text messages must be sent again to reinforce adherence to individuals’ dates for their jabs.

In the second phase only 360,000 out of 852,047 people vaccinated in the first are going to be vaccinated. How is the GHS going to convince and prevent the remaining 492,047 from the current exercise?

Does it mean if you do not receive a text message, then you are excluded? The public needs to know just as the issue of missing cards has been addressed.

As of May 15, 2021, Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases stood at 1,325, declining from 8,000 cases in February, this year.



So far, 93,456 cumulative cases had been recorded, with 91,384 recoveries/discharges, representing 97.4 per cent recovery, and 771 deaths.