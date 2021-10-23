Resist enticement by extremists – NCCE

The  Director  of the  National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in the  Prestea -Huni Valley municipality  of  the  Western Region, Mr. Kwesi Kuntu Blankson has asked the youth to resist enticement into joining extremist and terrorist groups to  destabilise the country.

He gave the advice   at a  workshop organised by the Commission at Bogoso in Prestea -Huni Valley,  with support  from the European Union (EU), as part  of a   project dubbed ‘Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security  at Ghana’s Border.’

The project, which was to prevent violent extremism in the country, attracted chiefs,  the clergy, students,  youth groups and civil society  organisations.

Mr Blankson charged the youth  to avoid being  recruited to foment violence  to   destroy the peace Ghana  had  enjoyed over decades ,saying “be tolerant, law-abiding and patriotic to fight for the development agenda of the country.”

Chief Inspector Samuel Ghartey, who   represented the Ghana Police Service at Prestea, also urged the youth to resort to the law and be ambassadors of peace.

The Area Head of Church of Pentecost, Bogoso, Apostle Onyinah Gyamfi, who spoke on peace building mechanisms, called for tolerance in all  endeavours including  the  political, ethnic, religious  and  social  fields in order to ensure the peace of the country.

On his part, the  Western Regional Director of NCCE,Mr. Justice Yaw Ennin, said “The security of the country is a shared responsibility and citizens should do everything possible to protect the nation and  people from all forms of violence.”

Stressing on the need to  build a peaceful and prosperous nation, he pledged that the Commission,  as mandated by the 1992 Constitution,  would   continue to roll -out programmes to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Bogoso

