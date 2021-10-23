Resist enticement by extremists – NCCE

The Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in the Prestea -Huni Valley municipality of the Western Region, Mr. Kwesi Kuntu Blankson has asked the youth to resist enticement into joining extremist and terrorist groups to destabilise the country.

He gave the advice at a workshop organised by the Commission at Bogoso in Prestea -Huni Valley, with support from the European Union (EU), as part of a project dubbed ‘Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security at Ghana’s Border.’

The project, which was to prevent violent extremism in the country, attracted chiefs, the clergy, students, youth groups and civil society organisations.

Mr Blankson charged the youth to avoid being recruited to foment violence to destroy the peace Ghana had enjoyed over decades ,saying “be tolerant, law-abiding and patriotic to fight for the development agenda of the country.”

Chief Inspector Samuel Ghartey, who represented the Ghana Police Service at Prestea, also urged the youth to resort to the law and be ambassadors of peace.

The Area Head of Church of Pentecost, Bogoso, Apostle Onyinah Gyamfi, who spoke on peace building mechanisms, called for tolerance in all endeavours including the political, ethnic, religious and social fields in order to ensure the peace of the country.

On his part, the Western Regional Director of NCCE,Mr. Justice Yaw Ennin, said “The security of the country is a shared responsibility and citizens should do everything possible to protect the nation and people from all forms of violence.”

Stressing on the need to build a peaceful and prosperous nation, he pledged that the Commission, as mandated by the 1992 Constitution, would continue to roll -out programmes to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Bogoso