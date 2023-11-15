Rescuers race to save trapped India tunnel workers

Rescuers are racing to save 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the north­ern Indian state of Uttarakhand since Sunday morning.

The workers, who were building the tunnel, were trapped when part of it caved in due to a landslide.

Officials have been able to establish contact with the men and have been providing them with food, water and oxygen while they try to get them out.

They say they expect to rescue the workers by Tuesday night or Wednes­day.

On Tuesday morning, the state government said rescue teams were “preparing to drill and insert a metal pipe of 900mm diameter in the part of the tunnel blocked by debris” to reach the workers.

Officials hope the men will be able to squeeze through the narrow pipe to safety.

The tunnel in Uttarkashi district is part of the federal government’s ambitious highway project to improve connectivity to famous pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.

The mountainous state, where sev­eral Himalayan peaks and glaciers are located, is home to some of the holiest sites for Hindus.

The accident occurred at 05:00 local time (23:30 GMT) on Sunday when a portion of the Silkyara tunnel, around 200m away from its opening, collapsed while the workers were inside, senior police official Arpan Yaduvanshi told BBC Hindi. —BBC