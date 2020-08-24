Reopening of tertiary institutions amid COVID-19: Education Ministry completes nationwide 2nd phase disinfection exercise

The Ministry of Education has completed the disinfection exercise in response to the directive by the government that all tertiary institutions nationwide should be disinfected as part of measures to reduce the risk of students’ exposure to COVID-19.

In collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the exercise which is the 2nd phase disinfection in tertiary institutions, was carried out simultaneously across the country

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th COVID-19 nationwide address, announced that the government would institute the necessary preventive measures to allow students to return to school safely.

He assured that, the government through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service would ensure that all tertiary institutions were disinfected and equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment before students went back to school.

Cleaning, disinfecting and promoting hand hygiene are important everyday routine activities schools can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and protect students and staff.



At Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale where one of the exercises took place, the Vice Principal, Mr Emmanuel Alhassan reiterated management’s preparedness to receive the students now that the school had been disinfested ahead of the school’s reopening.

He stressed that the necessary preparations in terms of allocating places where students would be staying were available, adding that the school had four halls, three for males and one for females.

Mr Alhassan further disclosed that management of the school had instituted measures including setting up of a medical team who are waiting to receive the students and take them through the COVID-19 protocols.

The Vice Principal, however, revealed that, their only fears was lack of mass testing of students against the COVID-19 since students were coming from the various regions across the country.

He was hopeful though that with the measure put up so far by the government and the Education Ministry as far as the COVID-19 protocols were concerned, they would not record any case.

Mr Alhassan commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their extraordinary support towards the fight against COVID-19 since it came into the country.

The Northern Regional General Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Dawuni Peter in an interview pointed out that, the company was disinfecting eight tertiary institutions – Tamale University and seven Colleges of Education in Northern, Savannah and North East regions.

By Times Reporter