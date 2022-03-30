Reopened land borders: Jomoro MP expresses satisfaction with relief to towns

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has expressed satisfaction with the relief it has brought to the people living in border towns.

Although at the time of her visit the Ivorian border was yet to be reopened, she was hopeful it would soon be reopened for business to be normalised and brisk.

During Ms Affo-Toffey’s visit, she met with Elubo border security officials for a briefing on travel arrangements and security situation a day after Ghana reopened its land borders.

She said the reopening of the land borders had been overdue considering the concerns expressed by the people when they demonstrated over the negative impact the land border closure had brought on their livelihoods and businesses for the past two years.

Ms Affo-Toffey was excited and assured of assistance and support, and also met with stakeholders, as well as the security personnel to find out the way forward, thus, questioned measures put in place to help the people in the usage of the border.

“I have had a meeting with them and they told me measures put in place, and I am excited the land borders have officially been reopened and I am looking forward to businesses bouncing back because Elubo has become a ghost town due to non-activity at the closed border, but I hope businesses will pick up soon,“ she said.

Ms Affo-Toffey hinted of plans to discuss support and assistance for those who had lost their capital and lamented that two years of no business activity at the border was long enough, and indicated that she knew a lot of people who had taken bank loans and could not repay.

We will see what we can do for those who have lost their capital and I cannot say much about what we will do for them, but I will have a meeting with them on that,“ she added. –citinewsroom.com