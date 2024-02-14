‘Rent Control Dept to digitise operations next month’

The Rent Control Depart­ment is set to commence the digitisation of its operations next month, follow­ing the successful installation of the state-of-the-art equipment that will enable the Department enhance efficiency, accessibility as well as improve its operations to better serve the public.

The Works and Housing Minis­ter, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP) disclosed these when he visited the Department yesterday to as­sess their readiness to commence the online service delivery to the public.

It will be recalled that the idea of digitising the operations of the Department came from the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to the Department in 2020 and saw the need to streamline and reform the operations of the Department.

The online service delivery system, the minister indicated, is part of government’s commit­ment to the people of Ghana to transform the operations of Rent Control Department to serve the interest of stakeholders in the housing sector.

With the Department still using rudimentary mechanisms to collect data and serve its teeming clients, the minister said the dig­ital transformation will go a long way to address and streamline the operational deficits of the Department.

“Since I came here, I’ve realised that a lot of people are sitting down waiting for their turn to get served. With the digitisation of the Department, they don’t have to come here. Both landlords and tenants can file their tenancy agreements, register their properties as well as file complaints online and have a team of dedicated staff attend to complaints swiftly.

This reform will drastically reduce human interactions in the Department’s operations.

On his part, Mr Amit Meluban, the Project Manager, reiterated that once the Department goes live, people wouldn’t have to come to the Rent Control Office because they can do everything in the comfort of their homes or offices including payments.

The system is expected to be launched soon to educate the public on how to use the online delivery system.

