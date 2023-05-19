Rehabilitation of Kumawu town roads progressing steadily

The rehabilitation of the Kumawu town roads and its environs is progressing steadily after commencement of work on April 12, this year.

An inspection of the work by Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister, Roads and Highways, on Wednes­day, saw almost all the town roads asphalted.

Roads leading to Besro, Bodomase, Wonoo, are being asphalted while the widening of the roads had started from Effid­uase to Kumawu, from Woraso to Kumawu.

The work is being executed by Joshob Construction firm, which is applying road bond En 1, a soil stabiliser which would result in less maintenance after construction.

According to the Minister, the ongoing work would not stop even after the pending by-election in the area.

Come May 23, the Elector­al Commission would organise a by-election in the Kumawu

Constituency to elect a Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, following the demise of Mr Philip Basoah, who was the MP.

The Minister said it was not true the death of the MP, pushed the execution of the project.

“The people here will see wheth­er the project will stop, it would put to shame all those spreading false information…the contractor is going to intensify work and the government will be supporting,” he intoned.

He mentioned that the Kumawu town roads project was pro­grammed together with the roads re-construction in the Kwabere areas of Ashanti and had nothing to do with the demise of the MP.

Mr Mark Okyere, Ashanti Re­gional Director of the Highways, said they were keen on the project, monitoring its progress and as­sured of quality work.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMAWU