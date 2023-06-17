Registration window for 2023/24 football season to open Tuesday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Registration Window for the 2023/24 football season will open on Tuesday, June 20 for all registered clubs in Ghana.

The opening of the registration window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations, which makes provisions for the opening of registration before the commencement of each football season, a statement from the FA said.

According to the statement, following the June 20 would be its closure on friday, September 1, 2023 at 23:59 GMT.

Within this period, all queries must be answered by clubs within three days, including weekends and holidays while clubs are expected to complete their registration before the deadline.

It urged the clubs to note that there shall be no extension, adding that the deadline would strictly be enforced.

Consequently, the statement directed that all queries for 2022/23 season on club’s dashboard when vetted after June 19 will revert to 2022/23 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of the players again for the 2023/24 season if they so wish to register the players for the new season.

It said payment for the processing of registration must be made before the system will be opened for submission of application for vetting with proof of payment expected to be submitted to the IT Department to update the Club Account Wallet on the FIFA Connect System.

It said all registration processing payments must be made, and proof of payment must be sent to registration@ghanafa.org and also urged clubs to note that all payments for registration processing must be made at least three days before the date the club intends to input the registration into the system.

The statement warned that wrong, fake, unreadable documents in application shall be rejected in the system and a new application shall attract a new fee.

It said the Ghana Card shall be used as of proof of identity for registration for renewals, transfers and new registration, adding that for the players below 15 years of age, passport or digital birth certificate could be used. All foreign players must use their passport.

It urged clubs to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system before registering a player as a new player. –GFA