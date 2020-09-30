Registrar General cautions public against ‘Goro boys’

The Registrar General, Mrs Jemima Oware, has cautioned the public against dealing with middlemen, also known as ‘Goro boys’ , in securing the services of the Registrar General’s Department (RGD).

She said the department had not engaged the services of any agent or intermediary, and therefore anybody who contracted such persons did so at his/her own peril.

“Don’t allow any Goro boy to intimidate you to pay money to any mobile money number. The department doesn’t have any ‘momo’ number. If anybody, claiming to be calling from our audit or legal unit, asks you to pay business renewal fee or whatsoever via momo, it’s untrue,” she stated.

Mrs Oware gave the advice in an interview with journalists during the opening of the RGD’s office in Sunyani.

The new Sunyani office adds up to the four other existing offices in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi and Tamale.

She indicated that the department was committed to decentralising its operations by opening offices across all the regional capitals in the country.

This, she noted, would help take the multifaceted services of the RGD to the doorsteps of the public in order to aid the country’s socioeconomic development.

The Registrar General urged businesses to file their annual returns and renew licenses with the department before the end of December 2020, adding that any organisation that failed to comply would be liable to additional penalty.

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Justina Owusu-Banahene, pledged the support of the assembly to help the RGD execute its duties effectively, particularly to eliminate the activities of middlemen in business registration and renewal.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI