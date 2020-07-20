Refrain from propagating violent-related activities – Opuni-Frimpong

Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, Executive Director of the Christian Advocacy Africa and a lecturer at the Department of Religious Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, has challenged the youth in the country to refrain being used by politicians to propagate obscene activities and violent-related activities before, during and after the December 7 polls.



He admonished them to refrain from such obscene activities which would be detrimental to their growth, development and mentorship as future leaders of the nation but there was nothing wrong with having political leaders however, cautioned against blindly following those who had no regard for human life.



Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong, who is the former Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana charged the youth to advise themselves since they did not know what tomorrow holds for them saying ” don’t listen to dishonourable, disrespectful, wicked and arrogant politician who have no self-respect and respect for their fellow human being but only hire you to engage in violent acts because you may be a poor person today but who knows tomorrow you are also going to be called honourable.”



Commenting on the death of the 28-year-old student who was stabbed at Banda in the Bono region, he described the act as a shame and unfortunate and called for peace in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise and also appealed to religious leaders to add their voice to the calls on the youth to desist from being used for electoral violence. -ghanaweb.com