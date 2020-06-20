Referees to review goal-line technology

Premier League referees will review the goal-line technology error that denied Sheffield United a goal in their draw at Aston Villa, BBC Sport understands.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said the video assistant referee did not intervene because of the “unique” circumstances.

PGMOL will now discuss how a similar incident in the future can be handled.

It comes as former top-flight referee Mark Clattenburg said the controversy had highlighted a “fundamental flaw”.

The situation occurred in the 42nd minute of Wednesday’s 0-0 draw – the first Premier League match for 100 days, after the competition was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Sheffield United – who would have moved above Manchester United into fifth place with a win – thought they had scored when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried Oliver Norwood’s free-kick over the line. But referee Michael Oliver did not receive a signal to indicate a goal.

Hawk-Eye – the operator of the goalline technology – subsequently apologised but said the system “remained functional throughout”.

The company added it was the first time such an error had occurred in more than 9,000 matches using the system. –BBC