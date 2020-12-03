Referees named for GPL week 4 fixtures

The Referees Appointment Committee (RAC) has appointed Referee Daniel Laryea to officiate today’s Ghana Premier League (GPL) week four fixture between Elmina Sharks and Aduana Stars at the Nduom Stadium at 6pm.

Referee Laryea will be assisted on the lines by David Addico and Jasper Adenyo with Maxwell Hanson as the fourth referee and Michael Ntow as the Match Commissioner.

In the centre of the Hearts of Oak and Karela United clash at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow will be Referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin.

He will be supported by Paul Atimaka and Francis B. Arthur on the lines with Bashiru Dauda as the fourth referee and Moses Abaidoo Mensah as the Match Commissioner.

At Techiman where King Faisal host Inter Allies in a 3pm game expected to be full of fireworks on Saturday, Referee Maale Imgerde Ireme will lead an officiating team including two Assistant Referees Sintim Musah and Kenneth Tweneboah-Kodua, fourth referee Ali Musah and Nana Boamoah Darko, a Match Commissioner.

Referee Abdul Latif Qadir will be in charge of hostilities at the Berekum Golden City Park when Chelsea host Dansoman Liberty Professionals on Saturday at 3pm.

Ali Timuah and Prosper Avinou will ably support on the lines while Clement K. Nkuah and Mohammed Alhassan perform the fourth referee and Match Commissioner duties respectively.

Dreams FC clash with Legon Cities will have Jacob Aduwtera at the centre, Eric Ndebugri and Alhassan Abdulai on the lines, Abdulai Ibrahim as fourth referee and Thomas Nunoo as Match Commissioner.

Referee Awurisa Andrew will be in Techiman when Eleven Wonders host WAFA with Peter Dawsa and Bawa Haruna supporting on the lines, fourth referee Mohammed Misbaru as fourth referee and Paul Ayamba as the Match Commissioner.

The only game on Sunday will be between Great Olympics and Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.

It will be handled by Referee Alfaa Ba-Adey with assistance from Freeman Paulo and Alhassan Abdul Rauf, fourth referee Akudzi Martins and Andrews Tamakloe as Match Commissioner.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER