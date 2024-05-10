Redevelopment of Krofrom market: GH¢3m missing from project fund …KMA members provoked, demand probe

The Kumasi Met­ropolitan Assembly (KMA) has raised concerns over the alleged disappear­ance of GH¢3 million from a loan intended for the Krofrom Market project in Kumasi and called for a probe into the matter.

In the year 2021/2022, the Assembly proposed GH¢5 million loan from a bank for the market project, accompanied by a letter signed by the former Metropoli­tan Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Assibey-Antwi.

During the 9th General As­sembly meeting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall on Wednesday, it was revealed that the loan amount was increased to GH¢8 million.

The Krofrom abandoned market structure

However, only about GH¢4.8 million was spent on the project, leaving the remaining GH¢3 mil­lion unaccounted for.

This discrepancy sparked heated discussions among members, led by a former Presiding Member, Abra­ham Oppong, who urged thorough investigation to hold those culpable accountable.

According to the members of KMA, the increase from GH¢5 million to GH¢8 million raised eyebrows.

The Krofrom Market project, initiated nearly two decades ago, holds significant promise for Ku­masi residents.

Efforts to reach Mr Assibey-Ant­wi proved futile as he could not be reached on phone.

In his presentation, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of KMA, Samuel Pyne, indicated that exten­sive deliberations had been held by a committee concerning the agreement of the old contractors and that an alternative funding for completion of the market project was being sought.

He said efforts to abrogate the contract were on course with a for­mal report yet to be submitted to the District Assemblies Common Fund Secretariat (DACFS) and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Devel­opment (MLGDRD).

Giving the overview perfor­mance of the Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year, the MCE said a total of GH¢63,432,565.34 out of GH¢69,800,000.00, representing 90.88 per cent of the total budget, was received.

On expenditure, Mr Pyne said GH¢64,802,869.00 out of the GH¢69,800,000.00 budgeted was spent, representing 92.84 per cent of the expenditure budget.

He highlighted the performance of internally-generated revenue, noting a year-on-year growth of 21.98 per cent, resulting in the collection of GH¢27, 901,002.66, despite the major challenge with property rate collection in the year under review.

He mentioned that the Assem­bly, from January 2023 till date, had installed over 5,500 streetlights in the metropolis in collaboration with the MLGDRD and Ministry of Energy.

According to him, the success story was tied to the enforcement of some digitalised revenue mea­sures and their compliance by the people of Kumasi.

The KMA, Mr Pyne noted, would continue enforcing such measures to ease revenue col­lection, enhance the feedback mechanism between the Assembly and rate payers, and develop more projects in the metropolis.

He spoke on a revenue mobilisa­tion strategy for 2024 with a focus on enhancing revenue collection processes and structures.

This strategy, he said, included improving bill delivery and e-pay­ments systems, utilising the court system effectively to recover over­due revenues, and collaborating with the Economic and Organied Crime Office to recover outstand­ing revenues as needed.