Rebecca Foundation hands over library to Sefwi Debiso c’nity

The Rebecca Foundation has handed over a modern standard library to the people of Sefwi Debiso in the Bia West District in the Western North Region.

This brings to three the number of libraries handed over by the foundation this year in various parts of the country, to help inculcate the habit of reading in school children as a means of improving their learning skills.

Presenting the facility on behalf of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Founder of the Foundation, Press Aide, Richard Darko, noted that the gesture was borne out of Mrs Akufo-Addo’s belief in literacy as a developmental tool.

“Literacy is the means by which life-long learning and a child’s ability to learn to the highest level is made possible and the First Lady considers it a priority for every child to have access to learning materials wherever they find themselves,” he noted.

Mr Darko urged local authorities to ensure the library was put to good use to advance general academic performance in the district.

District Chief Executive of the Bia West District, Mr John Koan, who received the keys to the facility expressed gratitude to the First Lady for coming to their aid with the library, expressing hope that it will go a long way to improve the reading skills of the children in the district.

Philip Yaw Asamoah of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) also thanked the First Lady for helping the agency meet one critical objective in its ‘2020 Year of Learning’ which is to increase the network of libraries in the country.

“Since 2017, government through Ghana Library Authority has increased library networks from 61 to 74 and now 79, with the new libraries being constructed by the Rebecca Foundation”, he said.

