Real Madrid clinch record 34th La Liga

Real madrid has won a record 34th La Liga title after their 2-1 triumph over Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane’s side claimed their first Spanish title since the 2016/17 season thanks to a Karim Benzema double.

Real, who overtook Barcelona after winning a perfect 10 games from 10 since the coronavirus restart, now have eight more league titles than their Catalan rivals.

Lionel Messi and Co led by two points before the global pandemic forced sport around the world to shut down.

But a dire 11-day run last month which included draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid opened the door to their fierce rivals.

Villarreal threatened to spoil Real’s party with a Vicente Iborra strike.

But Barca lost 2-1 to 10-man Osasuna – meaning a draw would have been enough for their old foes to

clinch the title.

Real grabbed their opportunity by the throat with a new version of their famous La Decima.

What’s even more remarkable is that Los Blancos have done most of the hard work without Gareth Bale.

His strike partner Luis Suarez, who will have watched old club Liverpool win the Premier League from afar, said the players have no one to blame

but themselves. He said recently: “In La Liga, you have to be self-critical. We let it escape ourselves.

“We are aware that we depended on ourselves and won’t look for any excuse.

Barca could look to replace 33-year-old Suarez – who needed knee surgery in January – with Lautaro Martinez as part of a squad overhaul.

New signings could be incoming at Real too, but chiefs should first take stock of the brilliant job Zidane has done. –Sunsport