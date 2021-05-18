RCC, AMA cleanup parts of Accra today

The Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will todaycleanupparts of Accra to rid them of filth and illegal structures.

The exercise, which isexpected to begin at 4:00 a.m. from the Obetsebi-Lamptey-Circle through the Graphic Road to the business centre of Accra will end at 11:00a.m.

It will involve over 800 peopleto desilt choked gutters, clear pavements of hawkers,illegal structures and squatters.

At a meeting with stakeholders in Accra yesterday, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, explained that the aim of the exercise was to reduce traffic congestion in Accra.

He said the exercise wouldinstill discipline and ensure citizenry abidedby the sanitation campaign on the theme “Make Accra Work” meant to ease movement and enhance business.

Mr Quartey noted that indiscipline in Accra was affecting lives and movement, and assured of his outfit’sreadiness to make sister assemblies collaborate to enforce the bye laws to make the dwellers responsible.

After the exercise, he stated, security personnel would be deployed in the various areas for a month to maintain disciplineand called for collaborative effort in keeping a clean environment.

Mr Quarteylauded Letap Pharmaceutical, Caitecand Pepsi for supporting the exercise with GHc6000 and 1000 pieces of Pepsi products.

Touching on the preparation to begin the exercise, the Operations Officer of the Clean-up Exercise from Burma Camp, Colonel Kweku Dankwa Hagan, indicated that Zoomlion Company Limited had provided equipment, including tipper trucks, backhoe, rake, long broom and brushes, shovels, wheel barrows, wellington boots, reflectors and tricycles.

He charged corporate institutions within the capital to be responsible and support the exercise and reiterated the commitment of the security services towards it to ensureits success.

Representatives of institutions present who pledged their support towards the exercise included Graphic Communications Group Limited, Rana Motors, Accra Brewery Limited, Franco Parts, and Japan Motors.

BY JOYCELINE NATALLY CUDJOE