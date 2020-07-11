Rawlings’ office shut down due to Covid-19 fears

The Office of former president Jerry John Rawlings has been shut down over Covid-19 concerns.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of Mr Rawlings’ office explained that, “the closure is due to the unfortunate spread of the Covid-19 virus”.

“The decision which is aimed at protecting staff and potential visitors will be reviewed after two weeks,” the July 9 statement added.

The former President Rawlings is urging “all Ghanaians to be mindful of their personal discipline and care as we work to combat the disease”.

Mr Rawlings has encouraged members of the general public to adhere to the safety protocols laid out by health experts to curb the spread of the virus.

Members of the general public who would wish to contact the office have been directed to do so via email.