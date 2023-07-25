Ratify AU protocols on free movement of persons AU Commissioner

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Health, Humani­tarian Affairs and Social Develop­ment, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, has urged Ghana to ratify the AU protocol of free movement of persons.

She said since the adoption of the protocol in 2018, only four countries namely; Rwanda, Niger, Mali and Sao Tome and Principe had ratified.

At a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra on Friday as the end of her two-day visit to Ghana, Ms Cessouma said it was important to have de­cent trade within West Africa and the continent at large but said “there can’t be free trade without free movement.”

She said Ghana together with 32 other African countries were signatories to the protocol but was yet to ratify it, adding that it was important to have both free trade and movement of people within the sub region.

She acknowledged the role of Ghana in ensuring the mainte­nance of peace, security and sta­bility within its borders, and the sub region, adding that there was the need for regional cooperation in order to trade and move freely.

“We’re here to plead with Gha­na to take up its role as a leading country in West Africa by show­ing the example by ratifying this protocol and also to show the advantage of having free move­ment,” Ms Cessouma added.

She said Ghana was the first country she had visited to advocate the ratification of free movement of people because Ghana was at the forefront of fighting for peace, stability for regional integration, adding that “I want Ghana to be the leader for ratification of this protocol in West Africa and Africa as a whole.”

She said the sub region was faced with challenges such as se­curity and terrorism but with the ratification of the protocol of movement of persons, African in countries faced with challenges could easily be moved to safety.

Ms Cessouma said her outfit was working with the Interna­tional Organisation for Migration (IOM) to address the challenges of migration, and help the youth to stay in their respective coun­tries to help develop them.

