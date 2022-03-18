Ramaphosa recognises Prince Misuzulu as Zulu King

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has recognised Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as the official Zulu king.



He has not yet been crowned because of tensions in the royal family, but this nod means that King-elect, Misuzulu, is one big step closer to officially taking the throne.



Traditional leaders are elected based on age-old customs in South Africa, but the person chosen as king has to be recognised by a president to be accepted as valid.

Prince Misuzulu, 46, is the eldest son of the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini, whose death last year triggered a power struggle in the family of six wives and at least 20 children he were left behind.



Some family members had openly voiced their disapproval of Prince Misuzulu’s rise to the throne and went to court to oppose his coronation.



But the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled earlier this month that the coronation could go ahead.



In a statement, President Ramaphosa said he had made the decision after consultations with the minister in charge of traditional affairs and provincial leaders.

President Ramaphosa said he recognised the king-elect in terms of Section 8(3) (a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

He officially recognised Prince Misuzulu as the official king of the AmaZulu.

“As required by the act, the recognition of the king-elect by the president follows consultations with the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the premier of KwaZulu-Natal,” the statement read.

President Ramaphosa said, “The assumption of the throne by His Majesty, King Misuzulu Zulu, is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu.

His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty, King Misuzulu Zulu, a long and prosperous reign.”

King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away in March 2021. -BBC