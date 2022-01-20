Rajevac: I won’t resign

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has refused to take the blame for the Black Stars’ abysmal 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Rajevac, who led Ghana to the final in 2010, saw his side crash out at the group stage for the first time since 2006 on Tuesday evening after failing to beat debutants Comoros.

The Comoros defeat followed draw with Gabon and the opening day defeat to Morocco. This means Ghana failed to win a single match at the tournament for the first time.

“I came to Ghana just three and a half months ago, don’t expect magic,” Rajevac said at the presser.

Calls for Rajevac’s exit has intensified in the last few hours after Comoros put up an excellent display to down Ghana 3-2 in a match the Black Stars needed to win to stay alive in the competition.

But Rajevac, who was reappointed in September last year to replace Charles Akonnor, has no intention of leaving the job.

He said, “I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in March. I believe we have a team that can become stronger and get to the World Cup.”

“My target was to qualify Ghana for the World Cup, this AFCON is my primary target. I am looking forward to qualifying Ghana for the World Cup in March.”

The draw for World Cup play-offs is scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022. —Citinewsroom